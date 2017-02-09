What's due process for deported immigrants?

"[It's called] enforcement by attrition. If you send out the fear, people will leave,” Suriel said explaining his theory behind the Trump administration’s tough approach to immigration. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - Wednesday's deportation of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos may only be one of many, according to immigration attorney Nic Suriel.

"A couple of years of the Trump administration, more and more people are going to get deported,” said Suriel, who explained officials at the White House are trying to show they mean business.

"[It's called] enforcement by attrition. If you send out the fear, people will leave,” Suriel explained about the theory he believes is behind the Trump administration’s tough approach to immigration.

If you don’t have legal status in the US, this is the process:

BAIL?

If an immigrant is arrested, the first question an immigration attorney would ask is: “Are they eligible to post bail?”

The answer is likely no.

"There are a couple thousand people detained in Arizona right now that are trying to get out on bond,” said Suriel. “Most of them are not going to get out."

COURT CASE

Then you get due process, and your case goes to court.

The most common immigration case for someone who is detained is cancellation of removal. There are two ways to win, which would mean you would get to stay with one goal in mind.

"[One way is] you have your green card and you're fighting to keep it,” he explained. “[Or] you're trying to prevent your deportation and somehow obtain your green card and resident status,” after the order of your removal is canceled.

TIME

An immigration judge makes a decision in an immigration case regarding a person’s removal proceedings.

The challenge for immigrants is it could take years for a ruling, said attorney Maria Jones.

"Sometimes the cases could last six months. Sometimes the cases last five years,” said Jones.

SKIPPING STEPS

Sometimes legal proceedings are skipped in what's called "expedited removal."

"That means you will be deported without due process, without seeing an immigration judge,” said Jones.

The only protection against that is proving you’ve been in the country for at least two years, even without legal status.

Jones advises her clients to carry proof of living here on their person in the event they were to be detained -- be it utility bills, medical expenses, pay stubs and the like.

To be clear, immigration laws haven't changed.

"The only people that can change this law is the U.S. Congress,” said Suriel, “and they have not done anything in this arena since September of [1996]."

But how the law is applied may be very unpredictable under President Trump, said Jones.

