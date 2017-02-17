What you need to know about leptopirosis in pets and humans

Tests can be done to determine if your dog or pet has leptospirosis. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Concern among pet owners is growing as a potentially deadly bacterial disease has already spread to dozens of dogs in Maricopa County.

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by a bacterial infection which can lead to severe kidney and liver damage in dogs.

But it's not just a concern for your pet, you can get it too. And if left untreated, it could lead to death.

Here's what you need to know to protect yourself and your pet from leptospirosis.

Spreading it

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria that cause the leptospirosis infection (leptospira) spread through the urine or other body fluids (except saliva) of infected animals.

Since the bacteria can enter the body through the skin, eyes, nose or mouth, this could mean drinking contaminated water or coming in contact with other contaminated things.

It's very likely that your infected pet may have, at some point, drank, swam or walked through contaminated water.

Spotting it

Leptospirosis can cause many different symptoms in humans, but signs of leptospirosis in pets, according to the CDC, vary and aren't very specific.

In humans, signs include high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice, red eyes, abdominal pain, diarrhea and rash.

Many of the signs of leptospirosis in humans are oftentimes mistaken for other diseases, according to the CDC.

In dogs, reported symptoms have included vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, refusal to eat, severe weakness and depression, stiffness, severe muscle pain and inability to have puppies.

According to the CDC, it's also possible for infected individuals and pets to not show or have symptoms.

Your best bet for spotting the disease is a trip to your doctor or veterinarian. Test can be performed to determine rather you or your pet have the disease.

Treating it

Both in humans and in pets, leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics.

In severe cases involving pets, the CDC says dialysis or therapy may be used.

Preventing it

• Do not swim or enter water that could be contaminated with animal urine

• Rodents can spread the bacteria, keep that problem under control

• Speak with your vet and vaccinate your pet against leptospirosis

• Attempt to stay away from handling or coming in contact with urine, blood or tissues from an infected pet; wear protective clothing if you must

• Be meticulous about washing your hands, especially if you just handled your pet or something that might be covered in your pet's excrements

• Cleaning up after an infected pet? The CDC suggests using an antibacterial cleaning solution or a solution of 1 part household bleach in 10 parts water

• Medicine is a must. Make sure your pet, and you, take all of it

• Always follow up with your doctor or vet

For more information on leptospirosis and how to prevent it from spreading, visit www.cdc.gov/leptospirosis.

