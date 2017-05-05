What you can do to help in a drowning situation

The Phoenix Fire Department staged a mock drowning rescue Thursday, March 30, 2016 to show the public not only what happens during a drowning and the subsequent rescue efforts, but what you can do to help in an event. (Photo: Daniel Clark)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Fire Department staged a mock drowning rescue to show the public not only what happens during a drowning and the subsequent rescue efforts, but what you can do to help.

Jacob Hulett plays the young victim in the scenario, and he said he participates to raise awareness about a dangerous situation that is preventable.

"If you don't know how to swim, and you go into a body of water, you could potentially die," he said. "It's a life or death situation."

PREVIOUS: Simple steps you can take to prevent a drowning

But do you know what to do if a drowning happens in front of you? Do you know the signs? Do you know how to react?

SIGNS

This is a tricky part. Kelly Liebermann of the Phoenix Fire Department told 12 News a child could struggle for as little as 10 seconds before falling to the bottom of the pool. He said a child's survival instinct kicks in to take a breath, and they're in trouble.

"Drownings are silent," said Liebermann. "A child could struggle for maybe 10 seconds on top the water before they submerge, and that's it."

The best way to fight against the lack of time you'll have to spot the signs of distress is to designate people to watch over the pool in shifts.

"We talk about adult supervision, [but] I like to say appropriate supervision," he said. Appropriate supervision is someone who knows how, and is able, to swim. This person should also be certified in CPR training.

You may see a child splashing and calling for help, but chances are they will end up at the bottom of the pool quickly if they are drowning, according to Phoenix Fire.

REACTION

At any sign of struggle, or if someone is submerged, pull the person from the water immediately.

Seconds are crucial because of the lack of oxygen circulating through the body—especially the brain.

"The brain starts to die after about four to six minutes without oxygen," said Liebermann, adding that even survivors of drownings may experience long-term and life-long effects.

As soon as the person is pulled out of water, pick one person to immediately call 9-1-1.

A person with CPR knowledge should perform chest compressions until help arrives. Once medics are there, they will take over the life-saving efforts.

If you're interested in learning more on how to provide appropriate supervision around pools or other bodies of water, visit the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation website to learn about free introductory swimming classes, and contact the Red Cross for information on first aid and CPR training.

© 2017 KPNX-TV