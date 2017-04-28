What could juror questions in NAU shooting trial mean?

Jury box sits empty in Steven Jones murder trial as jurors deliberate, April 26, 2017. (Photo: Phillip Mathews/12 News)

Jurors in the NAU shooting trial went home for the weekend with no verdict.

They've asked the judge a number of questions over several days of deliberations, including one about self-defense laws.

Jurors asked for more information yet again Friday in the case involving Steven Jones. He’s facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges, after admitting to shooting four students, killing one of them.

On Friday, the court was first presented with three questions from the jury.

“As if to seek some guidance from the judge on facts that they’re supposed to determine,” said attorney Mike Black, who weighed in on the case and the questions.

“You can see what juror are interested in by the nature of the questions they ask,” he said.

Question 1: “Could we go to the crime scene?"

The court will not allow that, because of logistical reasons.

“Everything has to be as normal, as it was at the time that it happened,” said Black. “They just simply can’t recreate that.”

Question 2: “What are the two exact statements Steven Jones made in the police car?"

Judge Dan Slayton agreed to give the jury those statements in writing.

Question 3: Tied to the prosecution’s closing argument. A juror says the prosecutor says Colin Brough had the right to charge Steven Jones once he had the light shined in his eyes, but the juror claims they never heard that during the testimony.

The prosecution fired back, saying it’s not even a question.

“Sometimes they want guidance from the judge, as to what these particular elements mean,” said Black. “And he can’t do that, because he would be in affect saying, you have to find this, this and this.”

Jones’ defense team fired back, saying the juror wants to know when it’s OK to use a weapon in self-defense.

The judge responded -- what’s said in opening statements and closing arguments is not evidence. Only the testimony is admissible.

Slayton instructed the jurors to rely on their memory of the evidence.

Questions 4-7 focused on self-defense, and when a person is legally protected to show a firearm, along with how much time is necessary to cool off.

“Use your common sense in determining that and almost uniformly they give that instruction to a jury,” said Black. “The judge is essentially saying that’s your job, not mine.”

The court says jurors are to rely on the instructions, their wisdom, common sense and experience to answer each of the last four questions. The jury plans to continue deliberations Tuesday morning.

