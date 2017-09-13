Westbound I-10 near milepost 57 closed after officer-involved shooting

Arizona Department of Public Safety said an officer-involved shooting occurred near milepost 57 on westbound I-10 Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX - Westbound Interstate 10 is closed after a police incident west of Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a DPS trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop, according to DPS. A passenger then exited the vehicle with a sub machine gun, but the trooper blocked the gun as it was fired, according to authorities.

DPS officials said there was then an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the trooper near mile marker 57 before the suspect fled in the vehicle.

The suspect later abandoned the vehicle and stole a truck as a trucker slept on the side of the road, according to DPS.

Authorities said troopers caught up to the suspect near mile marker 17 and a second exchange of gunfire occurred, killing the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead after 4 a.m. Wednesday, DPS said. No officers were injured.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen between milepost 57 to 81, ADOT says. Drivers should consider using an alternate route or delaying travel during the closure.

ADOT recommends drivers use Salome Highway to US 60 westbound and return to I-10 at Vicksburg Road. The eastbound lanes of I-10 remain open.

