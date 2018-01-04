Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is sworn into office Jan. 4, 2016. (Photo: 12 News file video)

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone joined 12 Today's Paul Gerke to discuss his busy first year in office.

Penzone captured the sheriff's seat from long-time sheriff Joe Arpaio last November. He officially took over the office at the beginning of 2017.

The new sheriff in town described his first year in three words: "Wear and tear," before touching on several issues he's addressed in the last 365 days.

On giving a voice to the community

I think balance and mutual respect. Our theme in the Sheriff’s Office is, first respect the law and then have respect for all. I think that’s the most important thing you can do when you’re empowered as a public servant. Listening, not always agreeing, but being agreeable or at least finding common ground, and understanding where we’ve got to stand our ground. Public safety and enforcing the law is a very serious job. It’s a very difficult job. We have a responsibility, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t hear from and to work with the community to make it a safer community

On what he's learned attending community meetings

I think just opening the door -- the men and women in the Sheriff’s Office are tremendous professionals and getting them the opportunity to be engaged. In the past we noticed it was almost like a one-trick pony, it was a one-horse show. And really the ones that do the work are the men and women in uniform. It’s not that I don’t do the work, but they’re the one that do the heavy lifting. And to give them the chance to engage with the community and be a a part of the problem-solving process and to let their voices be heard internally as much as externally is really the biggest difference maker.

On his cooperation with ICE

We all know that public safety comes in many different methods. So if someone is out there committing additional crimes, whether it is state crimes, city violations whatever it may be, and they’re additionally in the nation unlawfully -- ICE has a responsibility. Which means my responsibilities as their partner is to ensure we have a safe environment for them to conduct an investigation and make a determination if someone should be deported. It’s not our job, we don’t own it and actually we can’t have the authority. But it is my responsibility to create a safe environment. By allowing them to do that to every person who comes through the jail gives them the chance to do their job in a controlled environment and to address issues of people who are posing a threat to our community and safety.

© 2018 KPNX-TV