WB US 60 closed at Val Vista after a pedestrian was hit by a car

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound US 60 is closed at Val Vista Tuesday morning following a crash investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to Arizona DPS, a pedestrian was hit by a car, but no other information was immediately available.

ADOT said there is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Traffic is exiting and re-entering US 60 at Val Vista, but NB traffic on Val Vista cannot cross US 60, according to ADOT.

