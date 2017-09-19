KPNX
Close

WB US 60 closed at Val Vista after a pedestrian was hit by a car

12 News , KPNX 5:42 AM. MST September 19, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound US 60 is closed at Val Vista Tuesday morning following a crash investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to Arizona DPS, a pedestrian was hit by a car, but no other information was immediately available.

ADOT said there is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Traffic is exiting and re-entering US 60 at Val Vista, but NB traffic on Val Vista cannot cross US 60, according to ADOT.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: http://12ne.ws/traffic

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories