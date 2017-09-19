WB US 60 closed at Loop 202 after man was hit, killed

A pedestrian died after a crash involving multiple cars on US 60 at Val Vista on September 19, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - The closure of westbound US 60 was extended to the Loop 202 (Santan) Tuesday morning after a fatal car-pedestrian crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimate for when the freeway will reopen, ADOT said, and drivers should consider an alternate route.

Traffic was backed up on the freeway as well as on surface streets in the area. Maricopa County DOT warned that drivers should expect long delays.

A man died after he was struck by multiple vehicles around 3 a.m., according to DPS.

DPS said the man was not a jumper and investigators are looking into why he was hit. The man was found directly under the bridge near the side of the freeway.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: http://12ne.ws/traffic

The freeway was first closed Tuesday at Val Vista, but that closure was later extended.

ADOT said US 60 would be shut down for the early morning commute.

In addition to the freeway closure, northbound Val Vista is closed at US 60, according to ADOT.

