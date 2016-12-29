Water main break closes 20th Street in downtown Phoenix

A water main break at 20th and Van Buren Streets caused havoc in downtown Phoenix, Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A water main break flooded streets in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday, closing 20th Street in both direction between Van Buren and Monroe streets.

The break happened at 20th and Van Buren streets, and as of 6:30 a.m., water could be seen gushing onto the street.

South of Van Buren at 18th Street, water covered the street and threatened cars parked in the area.

Drivers were able to get through the water slowly, but levels appeared to be rising.

The cause of the break was not known.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the morning commute.

