Water flowing over Tempe Town Lake dam

Salt River Project is releasing water down the Verde River to make room for more additional runoff, and that water eventually makes its way to Tempe Town Lake. The two big questions: How is the new dam handling the water and what are the impacts to the lake itself?

If you stop by the west end of Tempe Town Lake you will be greeted the sound of rushing water as it flows over the top of the newly constructed steel dam.

“Right now, the flow that is coming into the lake is about 600 to 800 cubic feet per second. To put that into perspective, the channel … is intended to handle about 200,000 cubic feet per second,” said Craig Caggiano, the Tempe Town Lake Manager.

Even with the current flow, there is good news if you are planning to visit the lake.

“The lake is open and it is entirely safe and this is what the dam and the lake is intended to do,” said Caggiano.

This is partially due to the fact that the new dam was built with safety measures in place.

“The steel gates have several safety factors that allow them to maintain the lake without the fear of a sudden release like you might have with a rubber bladder system,” said Caggiano.

The design also makes it hard to even notice the water flowing through the lake.

“The majority of the lake is not moving. If you were to be on the active portion of the lake I would be very surprised if you noticed a flow that was not related to the wind," Caggiano said.

However, you will notice the water is a murky brown color and most of this is for a simple reason.

“Most of what you do see in changes in the water quality, with an event such as this where water is released from an upstream dam and allowed to run through in some areas virgin desert, is just sediment that’s been picked up," Caggiano said. "While you may notice that the water quality changes during these events, if possible we allow those water quality changes to naturally take care of themselves."

If you want to see the water flowing over the dam, you better act quick.

“SRP has begun to decrease the water that it’s releasing from Granite Reef Dam, and as it does so the water will slow here,” said Caggiano.

No matter the water flow, this is a nice time of year to head out to Tempe Town Lake.

