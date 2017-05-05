WATCH: Suspects steal 6 semiautomatic rifles from Apache Junction store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released photos of three suspects wanted in the theft of six rifles in Apache Junction. The weapons were stolen on March 3, 2017. (Photos: ATF)

Federal authorities announced Friday they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of three suspects wanted for the theft of six semiautomatic rifles.

The high-powered rifles were stolen from Shoppers Supply in Apache Junction on March 3, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Video surveillance shows three masked suspects entering the store through an emergency exit and taking the weapons from a gun case.

The suspects exited the building through the same emergency exit, according to authorities, before driving away. The exact suspect vehicle isn't known, but ATF said in a release it may be a dark four-door sedan or a white four-door SUV.

“The theft of firearms from licensed gun dealers is a top priority for ATF,” said Gabriel Pinon, the assistant special agent in charge.

Pinon added that tips from the public can often be key in solving cases such as this one.

ATF said that the Apache Junction Police Department and Silent Witness are also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

