WATCH: Snow falls in Flagstaff; more rain hits the Valley

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It's the second week of May, and yes, there's still snow falling in Arizona.
According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, snowfall in the Flagstaff-Bellmont area has surpassed a half-inch Tuesday morning.
Drivers should be cautious of slick roads.
Snowfall in the Flagstaff-Bellemont area has reached over a half inch. Roads may be slick in spots, please drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/hhReMWD0c1— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 9, 2017
Snow is coming down in Northern #Arizona! Time-lapse from the @NWSFlagstaff office in #Bellemont (just W of #Flagstaff). #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/KhfQCMlWS7— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) May 9, 2017
Isolated thunderstorms found their way into the Phoenix area Monday afternoon and evening -- more rain came overnight.
Tuesday in the Valley was cool and cloudy with developing showers throughout the day. Showers came to the Phoenix area in the evening.
Radar forecast for the day. Who's ready for more rain? #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/e5Egwy0Vuz— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 9, 2017
