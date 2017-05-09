KPNX
WATCH: Snow falling in Flagstaff; more rain expected in the Valley

12 News viewer Calvin Johnson captured snow falling in Flagstaff on May 9, 2017.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It's the second week of May, and yes, there's still snow falling in Arizona. 

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, snowfall in the Flagstaff-Bellmont area has surpassed a half inch Tuesday morning.

Drivers should be cautious of slick roads.

Isolated thunderstorms found their way into the Phoenix area Monday afternoon and evening -- more rain came overnight.

Tuesday in the Valley is expected to be cool and cloudy with developing showers throughout the day.

 

