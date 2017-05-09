WATCH: Snow falling in Flagstaff; more rain expected in the Valley

Snow in Flagstaff on May 9, 2017. (Photo: National Weather Service)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It's the second week of May, and yes, there's still snow falling in Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, snowfall in the Flagstaff-Bellmont area has surpassed a half inch Tuesday morning.

Drivers should be cautious of slick roads.

Snowfall in the Flagstaff-Bellemont area has reached over a half inch. Roads may be slick in spots, please drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/hhReMWD0c1 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 9, 2017

Isolated thunderstorms found their way into the Phoenix area Monday afternoon and evening -- more rain came overnight.

Tuesday in the Valley is expected to be cool and cloudy with developing showers throughout the day.

