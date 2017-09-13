The Mesa Fire and Medical Department treated a dog with oxygen after a house fire Wednesday morning. (Photo: Mesa Fire and Medical Department)

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Fire and Medical Department rescued a dog from a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home near McKellips and Higley roads, Mesa FD said.

The dog was treated with oxygen from a FIDO bag from the Fetch Foundation, and is doing well, according to fire officials.

House 🔥 near McKllps/Higley that saw dog rescue did'nt result in injuries. Neighboring homes safe as result of fire tactics & operations. pic.twitter.com/1LHZoRtQ0Z — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) September 13, 2017

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and say neighboring homes are safe and no injuries occurred.

