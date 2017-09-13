KPNX
WATCH: Mesa firefighters treat dog with oxygen after saving it from house fire

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department rescued a dog from a house fire near McKellips and Higley roads Wednesday morning. (Video: Mesa Fire and Medical Department)

MESA, Ariz. -  The Mesa Fire and Medical Department rescued a dog from a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home near McKellips and Higley roads, Mesa FD said.

The dog was treated with oxygen from a FIDO bag from the Fetch Foundation, and is doing well, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and say neighboring homes are safe and no injuries occurred. 

