WATCH: Fatal wrong-way crash closes Loop 101 southbound in Scottsdale

Fatal wrong-way crash closes Loop 101 southbound in Scottsdale

July 21, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a fatal wrong-way crash has closed the southbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright early Friday morning.

ADOT says that while northbound lanes remain open, there is no estimated time for the southbound lanes of the highway to reopen.

DPS has confirmed the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way is dead and the driver of the other vehicle sustained unknown injuries

