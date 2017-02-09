WATCH: Body cam footage of PGA Tour golfer Steven Bowditch's DUI arrest

Body camera footage from PGA Tour golfer Steven Bowditch's extreme DUI arrest in Scottsdale. (Photo: Scottsdale PD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The body camera footage of Steven Bowditch's extreme DUI arrest in Scottsdale supports the charge that the PGA Tour golfer was heavily intoxicated.

Police found him asleep at the wheel early in the morning of Feb. 3 -- the Friday of the Phoenix Open. He spent the night in jail and missed the cut later that day, shooting a 74 the two days he played and finishing in the bottom 10 for the tournament.

The 33-year-old Australian had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit in Arizona, which 0.08 percent.

In the video, officers asked Bowditch to walk straight along an imaginary line, but he seemed to have trouble understanding their request, suggesting he use the curb as a straight line.

When an officer told him not to walk on the curb for fear of falling and injuring himself, Bowditch seemed to think they were joking at his expense.

Once Bowditch understood that he should walk down the middle of the sidewalk, the footage shows he lined up to shuffle sideways along the imagined line.

"I've never seen anyone walk sideways," the officer said, assuring Bowditch he was laughing with him rather than at him. "You're the first."

Shortly thereafter, the officers determined it was better just to ask Bowditch to submit to a breathalyzer test, and he blew a .182 percent.

Scottsdale police later released information saying Bowditch's blood-alcohol content was recorded at more than .20 percent during the night.

