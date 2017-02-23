Warmer days bring bees out early in Glendale

Dan Punch, Owner of Punch Honeybee Company dipping honeycombs in wax Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Things are warming up in the Valley, but the sunnier days weren’t good news for a Glendale neighborhood where several people and pets were attacked by bees Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Okelly helped hose bees off her neighbor.

“ … came running out of the house half-naked, screaming, getting eaten alive by bees. Ran to our house crying about her dog. Her dog was getting brutally attacked,” Okelly said.

Dan Punch, the owner of Punch Honeybee Company, says the recent rainy weekends and spring-like weather have bees ready to start new homes.

“Usually we see things toward the beginning of March,” Punch said.

Things were already buzzing in the shed behind Jeff Robbins’ home Wednesday. He said he’s been dealing with swarms of bees for more than two years.

“I didn’t get rid of the nest, I guess and then all of a sudden, I guess, they would come back,” Punch said. “Your established bee hives, they have honey in there. They’ve got young, they’re set up, that’s their home and when they’re in their hive they will defend their hive if they feel that somebody is or something is threatening it."

Protect their home is exactly what these insects did.

Wednesday the swarm in Robbins’ shed made its way to a neighbor’s home. The attack happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus. An 18-year-old woman, her grandfather, dog and the neighbors who helped hose the bees off her were stung multiple times.

The teenager’s mom said her daughter decided to head back to school Thursday. She wanted to get away from it all for just a little bit. Unfortunately, the family lost its dog. They said her organs failed just about 30 minutes after she was stung more than 300 times.

