Voice your concerns about Arizona education at Diane Douglas' town halls

Arizona schools Superintendent Diane Douglas (Photo: Arizona Department of Education)

PHOENIX – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas is starting the We Are Listening tour on Monday.

There are three town halls planned in the valley.

The first is Monday night at the main office for Phoenix Union High School District from 6 - 8 p.m.

The second will be on Tuesday at Deer Valley Unified School District’s office from 6 - 8 p.m. That’s near 15th Avenue and the Loop 101.

The third is on Wednesday at the Verna McLain Wellness Center near 10th Street and Baseline Road.

According to Douglas’s office, the We Are Listening tour is designed to solicit and collect input from Arizona citizens about the K-12 policy.

Superintendent Douglas will listen to comments and concerns from Arizonans and use the feedback to develop education initiatives and policies.

Her plan is “AZ Kids Can’t Wait.”

In 2015, she began the tour and traveled to 15 locations statewide.

For more information, visit http://www.azed.gov/beheardaz/.

