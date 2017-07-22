Vigil held for 10 lost in flash flood near Payson

Candlelight vigil in Green Valley Park, Payson. (Photo: 12 News)

PAYSON, Ariz. - Months ago, the John Carpino Band set up a concert for Saturday night in Green Valley Park.

But John did not feel right about having a celebration a week after a flash flood took the 10 lives of members of the Garnica family.

"I was struggling," said Carpino, "it was heavy on my heart, heavy on my mind."

He asked attendees to bring a candle and pay their respects.

"It's just our way of saying we care and that our hearts go out to the family and the victims and the survivors and the first responders," he said.

Hundreds came together. A moment of silence and prayer were held before the 10 names were read aloud.

"We just want to continue in comfort and support," said Simone Lake, who led the prayer. "You can see by all of the people that this isn't something that just affected one person, it's affected and rippled throughout the whole Mogollon Rim."

© 2017 KPNX-TV