Video of Boulder Creek administrators parodying President Trump sparks outrage

A video that surfaced showing the Boulder Creek High School principal and vice principal impersonating President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway has spark outrage among parents. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

ANTHEM, Ariz. - The top two administrators at Boulder Creek High School have been placed on administrative leave after they appeared in a video impersonating President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway.

The video shows the duo talking about the future of the school, parodying the president talking about the future of the country.

According to the district, the administrators were placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

Here is the video, which was shown during a faculty meeting:

Browser does not support iframes.

It was never meant for public consumption, Principal Lauren Sheahan said in a letter sent to parents Sunday night.

"Our intent was to share it only with the staff and connect the satirical skit to our work ahead for the rest of the school year," Sheahan wrote, adding that she was "deeply sorry to anyone who was offended."

MORE: Read the entire letter

Parents and others have expressed their displeasure on the school's Facebook page, some going so far as to call for the ouster of Sheahan and Vice Principal Jay Kopas.

"I thought it was anti-Donald Trump vitriol," said Brian Turner, the parent of a Boulder Creek student. "I thought it was just horrible, deplorable."

The Deer Valley Unified School District confirmed the letter was emailed to parents and issued this statement Monday:

"The skit, which was made for a faculty meeting, was meant to be light-hearted and entertaining and not disparaging. The District was unaware that it was made and does not endorse it."

A group of parents are planning to voice their concerns at a school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the district office.

(© 2017 KPNX)