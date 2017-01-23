Video of Boulder Creek administrators parodying President Trump sparks outrage

A video that surfaced showing the Boulder Creek High School principal and vice principal impersonating President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway has spark outrage among parents. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

ANTHEM, Ariz. - Administrators at Boulder Creek High School are getting a lot of blowback Monday from parents after a video surfaced from a faculty meeting showing the principal and vice principal impersonating President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway.

The video shows the duo talking about the future of the school, parodying the president talking about the future of the country.

It was never meant for public consumption, Principal Lauren Sheahan said in a letter sent to parents Sunday night.

"Our intent was to share it only with the staff and connect the satirical skit to our work ahead for the rest of the school year," Sheahan wrote, adding that she was "deeply sorry to anyone who was offended."

Parents and others have expressed their displeasure on the school's Facebook page, some going so far as to call for the ouster of Sheahan and Vice Principal Jay Kopas.

The Deer Valley Unified School District confirmed the letter was emailed to parents and issued this statement Monday:

The skit, which was made for a faculty meeting, was meant to be light-hearted and entertaining and not disparaging. The District was unaware that it was made and does not endorse it.

According to the district, the administrators were placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

