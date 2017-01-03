Victim, suspect identified in Phoenix New Year's night shooting

Alex Pineda. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix have identified the suspect and victim in a New Year's night shooting.

Alex Pineda, 29, was arrested in relation to the shooting death of 36-year-old Ryan Doka.

Police documents said Pineda and Doka spoke about spiritual healing and drug addiction while they were with Pineda's home with some of Pineda's relatives.

Pineda told police he used meth during the evening and the spiritual discussion escalated, according to police documents.

Pineda then pulled out a handgun and shot Doka while he sat on the couch, police documents said.

Police booked Pineda into jail on a charge of homicide and an unrelated warrant.

(© 2017 KPNX)