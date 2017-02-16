Veterans job fair to interview dozens in Glendale Thursday

The DAV and RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair kicks off Thursday morning at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The DAV and RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair kicks off Thursday morning at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

The event welcomes veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and their spouses.

There will be more than 60 Valley employers on display, ready to interview job candidates. Companies like USAA, American Express, DAV, ASML, Farmers Insurance, Gilbert Police Department and Lockheed Martin Corporation will be available.

RecruitMilitary has been hosting job fairs since 2006 and there have been 22 of these events in the Valley. Event director Chris Newsome says job candidates should come dressed to impress and bring a resume.

Parking is available outside of gate three at the stadium and the actual job fair takes place just inside gate three. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

For a list of employers attending, click here.

