Veterans' job fair gives interviews to hundreds in Glendale

Nearly 600 veterans gathered for the 16th DAV RecruitMilitary Job Fair at University of Phoenix Stadium. Sixty-five employers gathered to share with veterans a number of different job opportunities. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair kicked off Thursday morning at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale with a line of veterans looking for that next great job opportunity.

The event welcomed veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and their spouses.

There were about 65 Valley employers on display, ready to interview job candidates. Companies like USAA, American Express, DAV, ASML, Farmers Insurance, the Gilbert Police Department and Lockheed Martin Corporation were on hand with information on a number of different positions.

The emphasis for this job fair was on vets who might be under-employed, rather than just unemployed.

"This was a launch pad to go from that job to a potential career," RecruitMilitary event director Chris Newsome said.

According to organizers, employers may have their hands full in a few years providing work for future vets. The new Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, campaigned for a strengthening of U.S. Armed Forces.

"The promise currently from the podium is that there's going to be an increase in the military strength," Newsome said. "And does that actually translate to more bodies, I don't know."

Newsome says that recruiters and employers generally plan for as many as 200,000 to 250,000 service members to transition annually out of the military.

RecruitMilitary has been hosting job fairs since 2006 and there have been 22 of these events in the Valley. The next job fair is scheduled for July.

For a list of employers attending, click here.

(© 2017 KPNX)