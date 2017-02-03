Veterans, homeless get gift of new teeth

Dr. Jamoke Adedoyin takes care of a patient at the Brighter Way Dental Institute on Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Halie Cook/ KPNX)

PHOENIX - Hundreds of doctors, nurses, the homeless and veterans came together in downtown Phoenix Friday to rebuild smiles during a free implant treatment session.

For someone who hasn't lost their teeth, it is hard to imagine having to live life without them.

"It's going to take some getting used to. Going without it, you sacrifice a lot," said U.S. Army veteran Rob Erthammer.

Erthammer is one of hundreds of veterans given free implants at the Brighter Way Dental Institute over the last four days.

All of the doctors, nurses and technicians were volunteers from all over the country.

"I think everybody needs to give back," said Jamoke Adedoyin, a volunteer doctor at Brighter Way Dental Institute.

"So when we come to a place like this and we see homeless veterans, people who have given to our country and now don’t have access to the basic health care that they need to fully function in the social environment, and we are able to come in here and give it to them, they don’t have to stand in line, they don’t have to pay for it. They just have to come in and receive it."

