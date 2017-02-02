Vanessa Hudgens, star of NBC's Powerless, talks with Team 12's Krystle Henderson at the NBC Press Tour in Pasadena.

Vanessa Hudgens recently sat down with Team 12's Krystle Henderson to talk about her new show on NBC, "Powerless."

"Powerless" is not your typical superhero show. Instead of focusing on the superheroes, it’s all about the normal people who are living in a world full of superheroes and villains.

Hudgens said her character, Emily, is one of the real "heroes" in the show as she strives to help others in her humanly ways.

Hudgens says in real life, her heroes are people who take risks and are passionate in doing what they love.

The comedy "Powerless" premieres Feb. 2 on 12 News at 8:30 p.m.

