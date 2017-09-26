Van Damme's son pleads not guilty to aggravated assault in Tempe

The son of movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme was arrested and booked into the Tempe City Jail after he allegedly held his roommate at knife point Saturday night, the Tempe Police Department said. (Photo: Tempe Police Department)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has pleaded not guilty to holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Nicholas Van Varenberg entered his plea Tuesday. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 14.

Tempe police arrested Van Varenberg on Sept. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers went to the apartment after receiving reports about loud noise and yelling.

Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.

