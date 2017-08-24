Van crashes into disabled Phoenix veteran's home

A van,d riven by a 13-year-old girl, crashed into a house in Phoenix. Aug. 24, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - It was a terrifying wake-up call for a Phoenix homeowner as a van crashed through his home early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, a 13-year-old girl was behind the wheel. The van hit a parked car before plowing into the living room area of the man's house.

Witness told 12 News they could smell rubber and heard the girl screaming. Responders said no one was hurt in the crash.

According to Phoenix fire, the homeowner, a disabled veteran, will not be able to stay in the home.

© 2017 KPNX-TV