Valley Youth Theater holds Oscar viewing party for Alumnus Emma Stone

Emma Stone fans watch the 2017 Oscars at Valley Youth Theatre in Downtown Phoenix to honor the alumn and star of "La La Land." (Photo: Trisha Hendricks/12 News)

PHOENIX - It was a packed house Sunday night at Valley Youth Theatre for an Academy Awards Party, to cheer on Alum Emma Stone.

It's where everyone gathered to watch the 89th Annual Academy Awards and Scottsdale’s own Emma Stone win an Academy Award for best actress for her performance in "La La Land."

It was a night of anticipation.

“The red hair and the talent. She’s just so pretty, so well-spoken," said Grant Inman, one of the hosts of the Red Carpet event.

And plenty of shots snapped on the Red Carpet.

"I loved the singing and the dancing as well as her great acting that we’ve always seen," said Robert Bassham, who attended the event. "So it was kind of like a testament to her start here at Valley Youth Theatre.”

Emma Stone is remembered for all of her time performing at the theatre in Downtown Phoenix.

“We’re just so proud of her, so happy for her and so honored that she gives back to the organization," said Bobb Cooper, VYT Producing Artistic Director.

In January, she took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in “La La Land,” beating out Hollywood heavyweights Meryl Streep and Annette Benning. Emma did close to 20 shows in a four-year period starting in 2000.

Cooper showed off a few of the costumes she wore.

“One was from Little Mermaid, the Mermaid looking outfit, the other one she was a step-sister in Cinderella, the musical, and then the third one is from The Wiz," he said.

Cooper says Emma will always have a following from those here at home. He hopes her success helps encourage other Arizona kids shooting for the stars. It was a night of excitement and support – all for Emma Stone.

