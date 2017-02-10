Valley weekend traffic closures for Feb. 10 to 12

"Road closed" sign, stock image. (Photo: CooperGriggs/iStock)

This weekend, February 10 to 12, there are a number of road closures in the Valley.

1. In the West Valley on Grand Ave. This closure is heading westbound on Grand to Loop 101 from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Crews are working on improvements to the New River bridge. Alternate routes you can take around this closure are Thunderbird Road, Peoria Avenue and 99th Avenue.

2. Two closures on westbound Interstate 10. The closure is between 51st and 75th avenues starting Friday 9 p.m., lasting until Monday at 5 a.m. The I-10 westbound on-ramps will also be closed at 35th and 43rd avenues. Expect heavy traffic in the area and consider alternate routes, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 west of I-17 in north Phoenix.

3. Eastbound I-10 in the East Valley. This closure is I-10 eastbound between 48th Street and Broadway Road from Sunday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. for traffic-flow sensor installation. Included in this closure are the 10 eastbound on-ramps closed at 32nd and 40th streets. Alternate routes you can take include 202 eastbound to southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 to connect with eastbound I-10.

4. US 60 eastbound between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive. This stretch will be closed from Friday 10 p.m. till 9 a.m. Saturday for traffic-flow detector installation. This closure also includes closed on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley Drive. You can exit eastbound ahead of the closure and use Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Val Vista Drive.

5. Eastbound US 60 at Stapley Drive. This will be closed from Saturday 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday for traffic-flow sensor installation. The eastbound 60 on-ramps will be closed at Country Club and Mesa. Please consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes.

Thank you for stopping by. Please have a fun and safe weekend!

