Valley Uber driver sentenced to lifetime probation for attempt to commit sexual abuse

James Richard Stough II booking photo. (Photo: Scottsdale Police Department)

PHOENIX - A Valley Uber driver accused of attempting to commit sexual abuse on a teenage passenger was sentenced to lifetime probation Thursday.

Police said 53-year-old James Stough picked up a 16-year-old Scottsdale girl of from school. She had requested a ride home.

The attack happened on June 1, 2015, according to police. Stough dropped the girl off about a half mile from her home.

Police arrested Stough after the girl's dad requested an Uber ride from him.

