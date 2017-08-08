Valley teen, family homeless shelter badly damaged by monsoon

Monsoon storm damaged Phoenix shelter UMOM, displacing homeless families living there. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

A Valley shelter was so badly damaged in monsoon flooding last week, several families are still without homes and repairs are in the tens of thousands of dollars.

UMOM is a shelter for homeless teens and families. It helps about 150 families at any given time.

Monsoon storms last week displaced 12 families and several offices. The main elevator was also flooded and needs heavy repairs.

While UMOM has already found homes for the families who have been displaced, it has a waiting list of more than 150 more.

"We have a lot of our homeless families that are on our waiting list, 165 families. Some of those families are actually living in their cars, living in the park, behind stores, churches," said Darlene Newsom, CEO of UMOM.

Luckily, the shelter purchased flooding insurance right before the storm, which will be a big help, but it still has about $50,000 in out-of-pocket costs they will have to pay in the coming weeks.

If you would like to help, you can donate here.

