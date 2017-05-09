Valley school 'heartbroken' after teacher found shot to death

Jennifer Eckert. (Photo: Great Hearts)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - “Mrs. Eckert was beloved by all of us, staff, students and our families,” Heidi Vasiloff, headmaster at Great Hearts Trivium Prep, said in a statement Tuesday.

Jennifer Eckert, a teacher at the school, was found shot to death in a Buckeye home Sunday. She was found face down on a bed with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to police.

Police say a man called 911 saying someone had been shot in his home. Buckeye police later arrested Jennifer Eckert’s husband, 49-year-old Kenneth Eckert, in connection with the shooting.

“She shared her passion for teaching and joy for life every day and with everyone in the Trivium Community,” Vasiloff continued her statement. “She abundantly loved her students and she had a tremendous impact upon everyone she encountered.”

Police said Kenneth Eckert was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Great Hearts said staff and parents have been informed of Jennifer Eckert's death and counselors are currently on campus providing help for those who need it.

“Today we are heart-broken by the loss of such a dear teacher and friend. She will be greatly missed and always remembered,” Vasiloff said.

