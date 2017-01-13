Valley Russians sound off on the relationship between Trump and Putin

Some local Russian business owners think the relationship between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could improve relations between the two nations. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - The relationship President-elect Donald Trump has with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been under the microscope since the campaign.

Recently, Trump even praised Putin on social media.

Trump and Putin's seemingly mutual admiration comes after decades of strained relations between the two nations, and worries some in Congress.

"It's a matter of concern to me that he has such a close personal relationship with Vladimir Putin," said Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), "[I'm concerned] that it will color his approach to Putin and the Russian threat."

Some Valley Russian business owners, like Ilya Mirzakandov, think their relationship could improve relations between the two nations.

Mirzakandov says Putin has been a better world leader than President Barack Obama.

"Putin steps up for a lot of places when the United States is supposed to step up," he said, explaining he has mixed emotions about Putin but thinks closer ties with his homeland is a good thing.

Nerik Gadaev, owner of local grocery store Yasha from Russia, agrees.

"If he can get along with Putin, if two super powers getting along, they can clean stuff up," said Gadaev.

So he supports mending relations and said Putin isn't as bad as many think.

"[Putin] is the guy who makes the laws. [Russia] just have [its] own way of doing stuff," he said.

