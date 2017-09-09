Valley Red Cross sees spike in Red Cross volunteers

With Harvey leaving Texas reeling, and Florida bracing for Irma, the Red Cross needs volunteers now more than ever.

Luckily, they are seeing a surge in people applying to help.

Since Friday morning, 131 volunteers have deployed from the Arizona, New Mexico Red Cross Region.

Of those, 26 volunteers from the Phoenix area have headed to the Houston, and eight were deployed to Florida, with more to come.

To accommodate the need for volunteers, the Phoenix Red Cross hosted a boot camp Saturday for new recruits.

However, they still need more.

If you are interested, head to the Red Cross website to sign up.

