Valley producer talks possible romaine lettuce recall

Heads of romaine lettuce sit at shelves at an Arizona grocery store while the CDC, FDA and several state health departments invesgated an outbreak of E. coli possibly linked to the vegetable, January 4, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

As the new year is just getting started a lot of people are choosing healthier meal options as part of their resolutions -- for example, eating more salads.

However, with recent reports of romaine lettuce being contaminated, some may be hesitant to stick to the healthy choices.

A Valley producer, Willie Itule of Willie Itule Produce, said Arizona residents shouldn't worry about leafy greens grown locally.

Itule said folks will find fresh greens straight from Yuma at the company's west Phoenix facility.

"We want everybody to eat healthy and be safe," he said.

When we spoke to Itule there was no official threat here in Arizona, but the Centers for Disease Control is working to pinpoint the problem.

"They're working diligently around the clock and it can change very rapidly," Itule said.

He said if the CDC or the FDA issues a recall or a statement confirming the e-coli outbreak among romaine, the company will take immediate action.

"A food safety manager here at Willie Itule's Produce, he's just strictly watching that," he added.

Meanwhile, Consumer Reports link the leafy greens to two deaths and multiple outbreaks both here in the United States and Canada. Itule said they're ready to remove their products from store shelves if necessary.

"We're going to put a blast out to all of our customers here, we're going to recall all of the romaine lettuce we've sold," he said.

For now, it's business as usual at the facility.

Itule said for 38 years, safety has always been the company's number one concern.

© 2018 KPNX-TV