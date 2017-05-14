Valley mom: ‘The best Mother's Day present I could possibly get'

Sarah Schlaback had her first baby, Mia Rose, the morning of Mother's Day. (Photo: Richard Prange/12 News)

PHOENIX - Sarah and Cole Schlabach were expecting their first baby.

“We’ve been patiently awaiting her for basically, most of our lives. She’s very planned, very loved and very wanted, so we are very excited.”

They arrived to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix on Saturday, just one day before her due date.

It wasn’t part of Sarah’s plan to have her baby girl on Mother’s Day.

“She was born on her due date, which is Mother’s Day”, said Sarah. “We came a little bit early, so have been in the hospital for a day.

After a full day in labor, Mia Rose arrived at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“It was a challenging labor; we were laboring for a day. It makes you appreciate why Mother’s Day is a holiday,” said Sarah.

Cole hasn’t had a chance to get Sarah a present.

“I don’t think I’ll forget Mother’s Day anytime between now and the rest of our lives”, he said.

But Sarah has the best present a mother could have.

“The best Mother’s Day present I could possibly get”, smiled the new mom.

