Valley family struggling to get pregnant surprised with quadruplets

Kylie Szafranski and her husband, Philip, got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out they were pregnant with quadruplets. (Photo: Szafranski family)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Pregnant with quadruplets, Kylie Szafranski says she’ll be in the hospital at Honor Health Shea Medical Center from now until the day she delivers, but getting pregnant didn’t come easy.

“Spent years trying to get pregnant with our oldest. We were on almost two years trying to get pregnant again,” Kylie said.

Then just a few months ago they found out their little family of three was about to catapult to a family of seven.

“You’re not pregnant, you’re not pregnant, you’re not pregnant, here’s four babies,” Kylie said.

Dad, Philip Szafranski, said the change is going to be a lot going from one child to five as they await the arrival of three boys and one girl – Gideon, Damon, Theo and Meela.

Kylie said laughter took over the initial shock and “then it was like, 'OK, are all of the babies OK?' Then once all of that passed it was, oh my God, we’re going to have five kids.”

Kylie said they tried some fertility treatments in the past, but nothing worked. Multiples do run in their family, but not quadruplets.

The family said no In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) was involved.

“I don’t think it really hits you,” Kylie said, “Or you know what you’re really going to be doing or what it’s going to be like until they’re actually, physically here.”

But carrying four little ones hasn’t been easy on Kylie. She said she’s undergone surgery while pregnant and has had a few hospital stays.

“There’s just a lot of physical demands definitely on your body,” Kylie said.

Not only that, but the family now has four times the baby supplies and a new car to buy in preparation. Kylie said they’ve already spent over $1,000 on strollers and car seats.

But this expecting mom said there will be no greater gift than snuggling four sweet, healthy babies at the same time along with her 3-year-old, River.

Kylie said she could deliver as early as next week but wants to keep the babies inside as long as she can.

If you’d like to help the family, you can do so by donating to their GoFundMe page.

