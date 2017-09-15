Valley drivers, you need to know about these weekend road closures

Road work sign, stock image. (Photo: Kara Grubis/iStock)

A number of closures are planned for construction work this week, with one through next week. Work on Interstate 10 will especially impact traffic this weekend.

Here's a look at the details of all the closures:

Interstate 10

Westbound I-10 will be closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed.

Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Please expect heavy traffic and delays. Consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between Estrella Parkway and Dysart Road from on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pavement improvements. In addition, the southbound Loop 303 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Sarival Avenue will be closed.

To detour, consider exiting eastbound I-10 ahead of the closure and using Van Buren Street or McDowell Road. Drivers on southbound Loop 303 can exit at Thomas Road and use southbound Cotton Lane and eastbound McDowell Road to get around the closure. Please consider other alternate routes.

Drivers traveling beyond Phoenix on eastbound I-10 should consider using southbound SR 85 and eastbound I-8 to bypass I-10 closure.

Pecos Road

Pecos will be closed between I-10 and 24th Street in the Ahwatukee area from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway construction. The I-10 ramps to and from Pecos Road will also be closed.

Consider detouring on Chandler Boulevard.

Thomas Road

Thomas Road will be closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 2 p.m. for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. Both I-17 off-ramps at Thomas Road will also be closed.

To get around the closure, Thomas Road traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto frontage road. I-17 on-ramps at Thomas Road will remain open.

Keep in mind, left turns from westbound Dunlap Avenue to southbound I-17 won't be allowed from 9 p.m. on Friday to noon Saturday. Please use alternate routes, including Northern or Peoria avenues.

McDowell Road

McDowell Road will be closed in both directions at I-17 from 9 p.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. I-17 off-ramps will be close for both directions at McDowell Road.

McDowell Road traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto frontage road. I-17 on-ramps at McDowell Road will remain open.

Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue (US 60) on- and off-ramps at Bell Road overpass will be closed for approximately one week, from 1 a.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 24) for road improvements. The Bell Road overpass will remain open for through traffic.

Drivers should plan ahead and use detours on Dysart or Litchfield roads. Expect restrictions along westbound Grand Avenue near Bell Grande Drive and near the Bell Road overpass.

Loop 101

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramp at McDowell Road and off-ramp McKellips Road closed from 10 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday for maintenance.

Please consider using other nearby ramps to detour the closures.

© 2017 KPNX-TV