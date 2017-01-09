Valley couple has coached Hollywood elite

Bill and Carla Howey opened an acting studio in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. - An entertainment powerhouse couple is bringing their limelight talents to the Valley.

Bill and Carla Howey spent more than a decade in Los Angeles coaching actors.

"Show business, acting is a tough business," said Bill, "and you have to learn how to tell a story."

The two helped to shape several celebrities. Bill was George Clooney's first acting coach.

"At the time, he wasn't George Clooney," he said. "He was a guy with the name George Clooney and he was trying to do it. He had this charm and excitement and willingness to try things."

They have also taught Max Greenfield from "New Girl," soap star Rebecca Budig, and you may recognize the duo's son Steve Howey from "Reba" or "Shameless."

"It's kind of exciting that we played a part in that," Carla said. "They trained with us and they got their confidence built up."

Now in their new role, the two run an acting studio in Mesa near Baseline and Cooper.

The main goal is to build confidence and push actor-hopefuls to be better storytellers.

"So rather than sit there and direct an actor or tell them what to do," Bill said, "I ask them a question, 'Well, what would you do or what would someone do in that situation?'"

"We just don't do exercises," Carla said. "They are literally acting scenes with all of the emotions and attitudes and physical behaviors and everything that goes with it."

