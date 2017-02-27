VA hospital scandal heads to federal court

Phoenix VA Medical Center (Photo: 12 News file photo)

PHOENIX - It's a problem that has made national headlines for years and on Monday, the Phoenix VA scandal heads to the federal courthouse.

Government officials are alleged to have falsified data to hide how long veterans were waiting to see doctors at VA hospitals.

Monday's arguments concern a medical malpractice lawsuit against the U.S. government. The suit claims that the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Arizona denied access to care and failed to diagnose a military veteran with advanced-stage prostate cancer.

The plaintiff served in the Army for nearly two decades. The complaint says the plaintiff sought treatment at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center.

He allegedly had difficulty being seen by a doctor and appointments were often rescheduled or canceled. By the time he actually saw a doctor, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The scheduling chaos at the VA has been criticized for years. Some patients are still not able to get timely specialist appointments after massive reform efforts.

A report from the Officer of the Inspector General, just a few months ago, states years after Phoenix became the hub of a nationwide VA sandal, clerks and administrators remain confused and in conflict about scheduling policies.

Hearings over the current lawsuit are set to begin around 9:00 a.m. Monday and are scheduled for every day this week.

