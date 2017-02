A five-vehicle crash blocked westbound US 60 early Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo: ADOT)

MESA, Ariz. - A five-vehicle crash blocked westbound US 60 early Wednesday at Crismon Road.

The wreck happened about 5:30 a.m. The extent of any injuries were not known.

Divers were advised to avoid the area.

Traffic remained backed up before 7 a.m., though the lanes were cleared.

