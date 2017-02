A deadly rollover crash midnight on Feb. 13, 2017 closed the eastbound lanes of the US 60. ADOT reopened the freeway around 4:05 a.m. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman died when her car rolled over and crashed on the 60 eastbound near McClintock early Monday morning.

The crash happened around midnight. ADOT reopened the freeway around 4:05 a.m.

DPS is still investigating the crash. No other details were immediately available.

