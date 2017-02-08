Unlicensed driver arrested for hit-and-run that critically injured boy

Maria De Jesus Cabrera Davila booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

MESA, Ariz. - The driver involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 7-year-old boy Wednesday morning has been arrested.

According to police, Maria De Jesus Cabrera Davila, 23, fled the scene after hitting the boy near Broadway Road and 56th Street.

She was returning to the scene, after speaking to a family member, when she was detained by officers.

The boy remains at a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently on life support, police say.

Davila told police she knew she needed to stop but panicked after hitting the boy.

She said she briefly stopped but was afraid she may have killed the boy, according to police.

Police said Davila hit the boy as she entered the intersection on a green light.

According to police, Davila has a Arizona's learner's permit, but had no licensed driver in the vehicle with her.

Davila was booked for failure to remain at the scene of a serious injury collision.

(© 2017 KPNX)