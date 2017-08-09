United Food Bank needs your help after losing 21,000 lbs. of food

United Food Bank is in dire need of donations after the freezer in their main location broke. Picture courtesy United Food Bank.

United Food Bank lost 21,650 pounds of frozen food when the compressor in its main freezer broke Tuesday.

The 11 tons of frozen fruit, vegetables and meat could have sustained area residents for nearly three weeks.

United Food Bank is now in dire need of donations.

Their food is distributed to people in need throughout five different counties.

Worst still, the damage to the freezer will cost an estimated $10,000 to repair -- that's the equivalent of 40,000 meals.

You can help out by dropping off frozen food to either of United Food Bank's two locations:

• 245 South Nina Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201

• 358 East Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Or you can make a monetary donation right here.

