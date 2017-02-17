UFO Congress lands in Fountain Hills

The out-of-this-world UFO Congress is taking over We-Ko-Pa Resort in Fountain Hills. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - Whether you believe or not, an extraterrestrial experience recently landed at the We-Ko-Pa Resort.

"The International UFO Congress is the largest UFO conference in the world," said Ben Hansen, featured speaker, TV host and former FBI Agent.

Dozens of vendors set up in the conference center featuring all kinds of extraterrestrial items. From newspaper clippings to dazzling jewelry to eye-catching artwork with a mysterious side.

Thousands of people come to listen to the speakers which include scientists, UFO researchers, UFO witnesses and former members of the government and military.

"This year I'm speaking about presidents and presidential candidates talking about the UFO subject. My job is to break it down and see if there's a hidden meaning behind the comments," said Hansen.

Hansen is also hosting a free skywatch Friday evening from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Always a hot topic at the UFO Congress is the mystery behind the Phoenix Lights.

This Saturday, filmmaker James Fox will release his never-before-seen interview with former Arizona Gov. Fife Symington. In the interview, Symington talks about seeing the lights and declares what he believes it was along with his theory about the flare conclusion.

