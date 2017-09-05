Uber forbidden from picking up, dropping off passengers at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

A person waits for pick up with luggage. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Uber drivers will soon be issued trespassing citations if they are caught dropping off or picking up passengers at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Mesa police will now cite Uber drivers at the airport because of a dispute between Uber and Gateway Airport.

Uber is not legally operating at Gateway Airport because the ride sharing company has not entered into a formal agreement with the the airport, airport spokesperson Ryan Smith said in a news release.

A formal agreement is required for all business conducted at the airport according to federal statues and related FAA policies, Smith said.

Lyft will not be affected. Regulations for ground transportation were updated to allow ride share companies to operate in November 2016. Smith says Lyft immediately entered into an agreement with Gateway Airport, and has been operating legally for 10 months.

Uber has entered into agreements with other airports in Arizona, like Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport, Smith said.

Drivers for any other ride-sharing companies not in compliance will also be cited, Smith said.

A request for comment from Uber was not immediately returned.

