U2 is playing in the Valley tonight. And ADOT is full of music puns

ADOT pays hommage to the iconic rock band. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Valley music fans will be flocking to University of Phoenix Stadium Tuesday night to watch U2 perform hits from their iconic album "The Joshua Tree."

And the Arizona Department of Transportation is joining in on the excitement of the rock band's visit to Phoenix.

If you're on the highways today, keep an eye on the digital signs over the road. ADOT has crafted some safety reminders with fantastic musical puns.

For those who haven't seen them, ADOT recently tweeted out a photo of a road sign paying homage to the popular rock band.

Expect some U2 traffic in West Vallley this evening for concert at University of Phoenix Stadium. https://t.co/y34gwcuPQ7 pic.twitter.com/rGhkdyeR3L — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 19, 2017

"Don't move in mysterious ways, use your blinker," the sign read.

Along with the signs, ADOT also tweeted out some additional suggested sign verbiage.

STILL HAVENT FOUND

WHAT I’M LOOKING 4

UR TURN SIGNAL ON — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 19, 2017

IN THE NAME OF LUV

PUT DOWN YOUR CELL

&TUNE INTO DRIVING — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 19, 2017

Keep the clever signs coming, ADOT, they're the "Sweetest Thing."

