KPNX
Close

U2 is playing in the Valley tonight. And ADOT is full of music puns

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 10:01 AM. MST September 19, 2017

Valley music fans will be flocking to University of Phoenix Stadium Tuesday night to watch U2 perform hits from their iconic album "The Joshua Tree."

And the Arizona Department of Transportation is joining in on the excitement of the rock band's visit to Phoenix.

If you're on the highways today, keep an eye on the digital signs over the road. ADOT has crafted some safety reminders with fantastic musical puns.

For those who haven't seen them, ADOT recently tweeted out a photo of a road sign paying homage to the popular rock band.

"Don't move in mysterious ways, use your blinker," the sign read.

Along with the signs, ADOT also tweeted out some additional suggested sign verbiage.

Keep the clever signs coming, ADOT, they're the "Sweetest Thing." 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories