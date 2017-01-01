- Mesa boy, 7, dies after hit-and-run by unlicensed driver 3 hours
- Student released after reports of gun on campus at… 7 hours
- Tyler Kost sentenced to 3 years in sex crimes case 7 hours
- Your voice: Will Washington work? 5 hours
- Here's how to get discount tickets to the Ostrich Festival 9 hours
- WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captures Wyoming… 10 hours
- Top 3 questions about Mesa woman's deportation 1 day
- Meghan McCain takes on Trump after president attacks… 1 day
- Woman randomly kidnaps 4-year-old in Scottsdale 7 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 10:39 PM. MST
- Grid
- List
-
Politics
Curtis: What I learned from Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C.Curtis: What I learned from Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C. After traveling from Phoenix to Washington to D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration, Mark Curtis shares what he experienced during the historic event.
- Politics
- 2 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
'It's a stab in the heart': College student loses savings in eBay scam'It's a stab in the heart': College student loses savings in eBay scam A Chehalis mom is trying to warn others after an expensive mistake online cost her daughter part of her college savings.
- Nation-Now
- 1 day ago
-
Valley
How is Phoenix treating homeless vets?How is Phoenix treating homeless vets? A few years ago, one problem seemed solved: Phoenix got national publicity for ending chronic homelessness among vets.
- Valley
- 2 hours ago
-
Consumer
Completing this in 2017 should be on the top of your listCompleting this in 2017 should be on the top of your list A will is critical document to have for anyone with children or financial assets.
- Consumer
- 3 hours ago
-
Valley
9 dogs saved, 3 dead, 2 missing after Chandler fire at animal foster home9 dogs saved, 3 dead, 2 missing after Chandler fire at animal foster home A dog adoption event at a Tempe Petsmart was scheduled for Saturday -- that's why so many dogs were in the home.
- Valley
- 3 hours ago
-
Local
ICE detains 44 in Austin: What We KnowICE detains 44 in Austin: What We Know After a day of reports surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions at various locations throughout Austin, Congressman Joaquin Castro confirmed a targeted operation by ICE in South and Central Texas. The Mexican Consulate of Austin has since confirmed 44 Mexican immigrants were detained in the past 48 hours in Austin.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
-
National-Politics
NBC News: Russia considering sending Snowden to US as gift to TrumpNBC News: Russia considering sending Snowden to US as gift to Trump Trump has been critical of the divisive Snowden, calling him a "total traitor." He earlier suggested via Twitter that Snowden should be executed for leaking the information.
- National-Politics
- 5 hours ago
-
Valley
Tempe, ASU police search for gropers, flasherTempe, ASU police search for gropers, flasher Three sex crimes not only happened in the same vicinity but within about a week's time.
- Valley
- 6 hours ago
-
Valley
Arizona Red Cross volunteers answer the call in tornado-ravaged New OrleansArizona Red Cross volunteers answer the call in tornado-ravaged New Orleans Dozens of homes were destroyed and at least 25 people were hurt. Currey, a former social worker, will help with case loads.
- Valley
- 6 hours ago
-
Valley
New entertainment venue in Phoenix brings the outdoors insideNew entertainment venue in Phoenix brings the outdoors inside Downtown Phoenix has a new 11,000 square foot entertainment venue called The Park.
- Valley
- 6 hours ago
-
Forecast
Rain on the way for the weekendRain on the way for the weekend Low pressure will move in tomorrow and give us cooler weather and a chance of rain.
- Forecast
- 6 hours ago
-
Valley
Arizona Beer Week: 5 can't-miss eventsArizona Beer Week: 5 can't-miss events We boiled down the dozens of events into a few that are sure to be hits for craft beer lovers.
- Valley
- 7 hours ago
-
Entertainment
Why you don't want to miss the final episodes of GrimmWhy you don't want to miss the final episodes of Grimm Bitsie Tulloch reveals what the final season is all about and how Grimm's legacy will live on after the show's finale.
- Entertainment
- 7 hours ago
-
Valley
A+ Teacher: Derek Brown from Alhambra Traditional ElementaryA+ Teacher: Derek Brown from Alhambra Traditional Elementary "I love these kids, like if they were my own," Derek Brown says with tears in his eyes. "They're the reason I do what I do."
- Valley
- 7 hours ago
-
Valley
Boulder Creek HS admins suspended without pay for Trump parody videoBoulder Creek HS admins suspended without pay for Trump parody video Both principal Lauren Sheahan and vice principal Jay Kopas will serve a 10-day suspension without pay.
- Valley
- 7 hours ago
-
National-Politics
NBC News: Russia considering sending Snowden to US as gift to Trump
-
Nation-Now
22 pounds of illegal animal parts found in luggage at Dallas airport
-
Nation-Now
WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captures Wyoming troopers' close call
-
Olympics
U.S. Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad says she was held by Customs
-
Nation-Now
6-year-old girl dies from rare flu complication
-
Nation-Now
Photo of newly adopted pit bull snuggling mom goes viral
-
Nation-Now
Was a UFO spotted over popular Colorado ski area?
-
Nation-Now
Dozens of new cancer drugs do little to improve survival
-
Nation-Now
In testing drastic new extra-innings rule, MLB grapples with pace, tradition
-
Nation-Now
See Huggies' new tiny diapers made for premature babies
-
Nation-Now
How man's best friend is helping cancer treatment
-
National-Politics
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
-
Nation-Now
Plane bound for Phoenix diverted in St. Louis for security check
-
Nation-Now
Near-drowning victim meets 'angel' who saved him
-
Nation-Now
North Carolina woman found tied up in shed
-
Nation-Now
Survey: Sleeping together before a first date is a-OK, but cracked…
-
Nation-Now
'It's a stab in the heart': College student loses savings in eBay scam
-
News
Mother concerned after son, 11, receives debit card in mail
-
News
'Limbo queen' goes right under SUV in viral video
-
Nation-Now
Triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night
-
Will Washington work?
-
Politics
3 hour ago 10:39 p.m.
Curtis: What I learned from Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C.
-
Will Washington work?
-
Valley
3 hour ago 10:37 p.m.
How is Phoenix treating homeless vets?
-
Consumer
3 hour ago 10:23 p.m.
Completing this in 2017 should be on the top of your list
-
Arizona's most wanted: hunt for Jon Smalley
-
14 dogs stuck inside house fire; 3 die
-
-
Heartbroken mom talks about losing oldest son
-
Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. Adults don't have a will
-
Valley
3 hour ago 10:20 p.m.
9 dogs saved, 3 dead, 2 missing after Chandler fire at animal foster home
-
Local
4 hour ago 9:22 p.m.
ICE detains 44 in Austin: What We Know
-
Investigative
3 hour ago 10:47 p.m.
Arizona's Most Wanted: Jon Richard Smalley
-
PHOTOS: Jon Richard Smalley, Arizona's Most Wanted
-
Olympics
5 hour ago 8:20 p.m.
Former Phoenix-area Team USA hockey player teaches girls to play
-
National-Politics
5 hour ago 8:08 p.m.
NBC News: Russia considering sending Snowden to US as gift to Trump