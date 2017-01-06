Tyler Kost reaches plea deal with Pinal Co. prosecutors in rape case

Tyler Kost (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, Ariz. - Tyler Kost, accused of sexually assaulting 13 girls in San Tan Valley in 2014, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday, according to Pinal County Superior Court officials.

Kost, who was an 18-year-old student at San Tan Valley's Poston Butte High School at the time, pleaded guilty to charges including attempted sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse.

Many of the accusors him of sexual assault were underage at the time.

30 counts against him were dropped.

He could face 3-7.5 years in prison, plus 15 years of probation.

His sentencing is set for Feb. 10.

